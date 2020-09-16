TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | Sep. 18-20
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Stewart Seidman & COVID-19 Pops-Up in Art | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Center at DSU, 178 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Trash Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Artist of the Month: Jenna Lineweaver | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Paint a Pizza Plate | Admission: $15 | Location: Lovin’ It Ceramics, 929 W. Sunset Blvd. #1B, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | Chalk Paint® Basics and Introduction to the Annie Sloan Method | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 6-10 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Red Lion Hotel, 850 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | New Moon Drum Circle & Sound Healing Journey | Admission: $22 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Red Lion Hotel, 850 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Advanced Poses Mini Workshop | Admission: $30 | Location: Bristlecone, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Yoga for Healthy Hormones | Admission: $25 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Ramada Cedar City, 1575 W. 200 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10:15 a.m. | Rosh Hashanah Services | Admission: Free (RSVP required) | Location: Chabad Jewish Center of St. George, 569 E. 200 South, St. George.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 108 Sun Salutations & Kirtan | Admission: $22 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Sunday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. | Mantra Meditation & Restorative Yoga Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive Suite 210, St. George.
- Sunday, starting at 4:30 p.m. | Shofar in the Park | Admission: Free (RSVP required) | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Spirit of Polynesia Luau & Dinner | Admission: $19.99 – $44.99 | Location: O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, 300 W. Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Electric Comedy Night | Admission: $5-$25 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat | Admission: $20 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 6-11:30 p.m. | Zion Comedy Party | Admission: $25 – $500 | Location: Zion Cliff Lodge, 620 N. Juniper St., Hildale.
Family
- Friday, 3-5 p.m. | Talk Like a Pirate Day! | Admission: Free | Location: Santa Clara Library, 1099 N. Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 6-11 p.m. | Dixie Roundup Rodeo | Admission: $5-$17 | Location: Dixie Sunbowl, 150 S. 400 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Hero for a Day Meet and Greet | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 3351 Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
Music
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | Kurt Bestor: Music in High Places | Admission: $15-$40 | Location: Kayenta Center for the Arts, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PDT | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Amanda Barrick | Admission: Free | Location: Affogato West, 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Colorado City Music Festival | Admission: $5-$30 | Location: Maxwell Park, 1750 N. Maxwell Parkway, Hildale.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Jam with Sam | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Insanity Stew | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #4, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. PDT | Identity Crisis | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Stateline Casino, 490 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. | DJ Vexify | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Saturday, starting at 4 p.m. MST | The Lights Lantern Festival | Admission: $12-$43 | Location: Mesquite Motorcross Park, 970 E. Peppermill Palms Blvd., Littlefield.
- Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Southern Utah’s Lantern Festival | Admission: $15.95-$45.95 | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 3351 S. Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 5:30-11:30 p.m. | West Rim Night Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Washington Dam Staging Area, Pecon Road, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. | Zion at Night Half Marathon | Admission: $99-$110 | Location: Fairfield Inn & Suites, One Camino del Rio, Virgin.
- Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. | Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. | Red Rock Bicycle Co. Grocery Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Harmons, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Simply A Miracle 5K Fundraiser | Admission: $20-$60 | Location: Bicentennial Park Pavilion, 660 W. 1045 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Pine Valley Mountains Geology Hike | Admission: $65 | Location: Leeds Mini-Mall, 454 N. Main St., Leeds.
- Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. | Cedar City Walk to End Alzheimer’s | Admission: Free | Location: Walk to End Alzheimer’s website (virtual event).
- Saturday, starting at 11:30 a.m. | SUP Acro | Admission: $20 | Location: Summit Athletic Club, 1532 E. 1450 South, St. George.
- Sunday, starting at noon | Community Acro Jam | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Splash Pad, 82 S. Main St., St. George.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
