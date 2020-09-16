Local attorney recognized for achievements in practice, selected for 2020 Super Lawyers list

Personal attorney Kevin Swenson date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Swenson & Shelley, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Local attorney Kevin D. Swenson, partner at Swenson & Shelley Injury Attorneys, has been selected for the 2020 Utah Super Lawyers list, which recognizes the achievements he’s made in his practice.

Each year, no more than 5% of attorneys in each state are selected by the Super Lawyers research team to receive this honor, according to a press release.

Super Lawyers, a Thomas Reuters business, rates outstanding lawyers across the country from more than 70 different practice areas, all of whom have attained a high degree of recognition from their peers for their professional achievements. Super Lawyers’ patented selection process involves in-depth research, peer nominations and evaluations.

Every year, “Super Lawyers Magazine” publishes the list of profiles of selected attorneys and distributes the list to ABA-accredited law school libraries and to attorneys in a given region or state. A special section is also published by Super Lawyers and distributed in leading regional and city magazines across the United States. The final published Super Lawyers list includes attorney selections in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia.

Super Lawyers selects attorneys on an annual, state-by-state basis through a multiphase selection process, which involves independent research, peer nominations and evaluations.

Prior to selection, each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of professional achievement and peer recognition, including verdicts, settlements, experience, education, honors and awards, special licenses and certifications, position within the law firm, pro bono work, community service, employment background, scholarly lectures and writings, and other outstanding achievements.

The objective of the Super Lawyers selection process is to produce a comprehensive, credible, updated and diverse listing of the most outstanding lawyers in each state, according to the release. The final list can be used as a valuable and critical resource for attorneys and consumers alike in search of reliable legal counsel. Ultimately, only attorneys in the top 5% of each state are selected for inclusion in the Super Lawyers list.

Swenson is a co-founding partner at Swenson & Shelley Injury Attorneys located at 107 S. 1470 East, Suite 201 in St. George

