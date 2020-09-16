July 4, 1939 — September 15, 2020

Bruce Alt Blakemore, 81, passed away on Sept. 15, 2020. Bruce was born July 4, 1939, in Orange, California to Claude Coulehan Blakemore and Violet Elaine Alt. Bruce married Claudette Joyce Felper, Jan. 17, 1970, in Redlands, California.

Bruce was raised in Burlington and San Diego, California. He attended San Diego State University and graduated from the University of California Berkeley. He has lived in San Diego and Redlands, California, Salt Lake City, Utah, Junction and La Verkin, Utah. He had trained and works as a CPA, Real Estate Sales and Broker, and Real Estate Appraiser.

He enjoyed riding around in his 46 Willis Jeep, gun collecting, and polishing his cars to an ultra-bright shine. He also enjoyed mowing the lawn on his riding lawnmower. He enjoyed helping others. And he disliked anyone/anything who disagreed with him. He had a sense of humor. He liked the time he spends in the U.S. Army as an Intelligence Officer in Charleston, South Carolina and Korea. He would say that the Army is where he got his sweet, kind personality from. He was always on the go and could sit still for very long.

Bruce is survived by his wife Claudette Blakemore, Larkin, Utah; his children William Huntington Blakemore of Sacramento, California, Mark and Tiffany Shanley of Grady, Arkansas, David Blakemore of Florida, Tanya Blakemore of Orange Park Florida, Aaron and Tamarie Vaughn of Hickory Creek, Texas, and Tamara Blakemore (deceased); grandchildren-Jordyn Brock, Huntier Brock, Alyssa Vaughn, Cody Vaughn, Ryan Shanley, Nina Rhoton, Katarina Via, Christopher Shanley, Elysse Shanley, Denton Shanley, Grady Shanley, Emma Shanley, Joseph Shanley, and Blake Shanley. He is also survived by Dave and Susan (twin sister) Robinson of San Diego, California. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Violet Blakemore, and grandchildren, Bradley Blakemore and Taylor Brock. He is also survived by numerous family and friends.

At family request, they will not be any services held. Interment will take place in the Riverside National Cemetery, California.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah 84770. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com