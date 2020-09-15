Robert ‘Steven’ Hinton

February 21, 1950 — September 8, 2020

Steven was born on Feb. 21, 1950, and died at home on Sept. 8, 2020.

Steven was born in Visalia, California to Glendon M. Hinton and Irma Mable Woods Hinton. The family moved to Hurricane, Utah when Steven was 2 years old.

Steven loves Utah but especially Southern Utah. He graduated from Hurricane High School in 1968. He attended Dixie State College one semester before leaving on an LDS Mission for two years to serve in the Gulf States Mission.

He returned home and attended Southern Utah State College in Cedar City, Utah, where he met his future wife Ruth Ellen Woodard. They were married on Nov. 9, 1972, in the St. George Temple.

They have three children: Dawson Reed Hinton (Stefanie), Anya Kaye Robanske (James), and Brigette Lee Hinton. Steven has eight grandchildren.

Steven drove truck both long and short hall most of his life. He always worked hard for his family. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, two brothers (Danny) and (Morris Glen), one sister (Roberta) and one granddaughter (Hannah).

A memorial service will be held at the old Red Brick Chapel located at 274 S. 100 West Hurricane, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the church.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.