1 arrested while Cedar City Police continue search for potentially armed suspect still at large

The vehicle belonging to a suspect still at large near Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 15, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Police have sent out a reverse 911 to residents of Cedar City regarding a pursuit that is currently underway in the area.

Updated Sept. 13, 1:15 p.m.: Police have confirmed that one female suspect has been arrested, and they are still searching for a male suspect on foot. They have also provided additional details describing the male suspect’s appearance.

According to the reverse 911, police are searching for a suspect who was involved in a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon. He is now running from police on foot near the Shurtz Canyon and Green Lake trails.

The suspect is a white male who stands 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 135 pounds. He has very short dark brown hair and is described as almost balding. He was last seen wearing a white tank top. He is believed to be armed and police are warning the public to use caution.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if they see the suspect.

Cedar Middle School sent out an alert to parents regarding the reverse 911 letting them know their students are safe.

“We are working with CCPD and will lock down the building if needed. As with any possible emergency situation, we ask that you do not call the school so that our phone lines stay open and you do not rush to pick up children. At this time they are safe to ride the bus or go home at the regular time as planned. You will receive word if this changes,” the alert reads.

Cedar City News reporter Jeff Richards is currently at the scene of the pursuit. This is a developing story.

