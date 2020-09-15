September 13, 2020

Lonnie D. Shomaker, 47, beloved husband, father, son and brother passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his home in Hurricane, Utah on Sept. 13, 2020.

He was born in Murray, Utah but moved to Orangeville in his early childhood where they lived until he graduated from high school in 1991. During his time in Emery County, he enjoyed the mountains, fishing, hunting, hiking, and the desert and all it had to offer. As he would say, “Where I come from, you have the best of both mountains and desert.”

In his teenage years, he was awarded his Eagle Scout and was a state champ wrestler. He also received his Explorer Achievement Award. After graduation, he attended Snow College where he met his soulmate, Shalayne Howard. They were married in November of 1992 in Nephi, Utah. During that union, they were blessed with four children.

Korey, their oldest son, is finishing up school at DXATC and will be a Journeyman Electrician. His Dad is so proud of him. Brody, their second-oldest son, is finding his feet and spreading his wings. Kaycee, their third child and only daughter, is a senior in high school this year and is working on graduating and becoming a chiropractor. Daddy’s little girl! Hunter, their caboose, is a sophomore in high school and loves his auto class, playing video games, hanging with friends, and most recently, learning how to drive.

Lonnie loved showing his kids his world, taking them camping, going fishing, teaching them how to ride bikes, shoot guns and play sports – basketball was fun for them all. He enjoyed watching them grow and taking on new challenges.

Lonnie is survived by his wife, Shalayne; sons: Korey, Brody and Hunter; daughter, Kaycee; mother, Barbara Shomaker; sisters: Dawn (Mike) Deason and Loretta Russon; parents-in-law, Tom and Cindy Howard; sisters-in-law: Stephanie Mortensen, Jen (Will) Bryant, Amy (Jay) Maughan, Amanda (Michael) Klunker, and Molly (Jeremy) Peterson; brother-in-law, Jacob Howard; and several nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Shomaker and sister, Debbie.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 140 N. State St., Hurricane, Utah. A visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary.

