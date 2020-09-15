June 11, 1961 — September 12, 2020

Friends and family mourn the untimely loss of Kathleen Todd, who passed away at home on Sept. 12, 2020, due to complications of diabetes. Kathleen was the wife of David Todd and a resident of SunRiver in Saint George.

Kathleen was born on June 11, 1961, to Gerald Heath and Josephine Wielgorecki of Harvey, Illinois. She was one of five children and is survived by brothers Gerald (Illinois), Steven (California), Gary (North Carolina), and sister, Kim (Iowa).

Kathy graduated from Thornwood H.S. in South Holland, Illinois in 1979, and was employed in the Chicago area as a purchasing agent for the Allied Tool Company.

Kathy had two children, a daughter, Samantha Foresta (Iowa) and a son, Adam Foresta (Indiana). She was also grandmother to Adam’s daughter Aspen, born on April 22.

In addition to her brothers and sisters, Kathy is survived by her mother, Josephine “Cookie” Wielgorecki of Illinois, and was predeceased by her father, Gerald in 1985.

Kathleen and David were married on her 34th birthday in Orland Park, Illinois. They moved to St. George in 2009 where she continued to work as a purchasing agent for SkyWest Airlines, and subsequently for Wilson Electronics. She was a well-liked and much-admired coworker to all.

After her retirement in 2018, Kathy became involved in community life at SunRiver. She participated in numerous clubs and organizations, which allowed her to share her positive attitude and sense of fun with a diverse cross-section of the community. She will be sorely missed, and lovingly remembered by all who were fortunate enough to have known her, and to have enjoyed her kind spirit.

The family invites callers to a visitation to be held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 3-5 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. To protect the older members of the family they request that you wear an appropriate face covering.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to a charitable organization of your choice in Kathy’s name, and suggests the American Diabetes Association as a particularly worthy recipient. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.