‘Our market’s super hot’: Why now is the right time to list a home with realtor Tammie Richeson

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — After 16 years of buying and selling residential properties in Southern Utah, realtor Tammie Richeson knows there’s never been a better time to tack up a “for sale” sign in the front yard.

“Right now, our market’s super hot and the inventory is super low,” she said.

People are moving to St. George and surrounding areas from other states at a rapid pace, Richeson said, and with interest rates reaching record lows, sellers can obtain the highest possible value for their homes. The area is currently experiencing a shortage of available housing, and demand doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Market temperature is based on three metrics: the list-to-sale price ratio, the prevalence of price cuts on listings and the amount of time homes spend on the market. A hot market indicates that the balance of bargaining power has swung largely in the seller’s favor.

According to the latest data from Zillow, the median price of homes listed in St. George now stands at $399,999. Home values have risen by 4.4% over the past year, but a slight dip of -1.5% over the next year is predicted.

Richeson is a full-time agent representing a variety of residential properties and land throughout the St. George area. Bringing with her a breadth of experience and market knowledge, she joined the Red Rock Real Estate team five years ago.

She has consistently ranked among the top five individual agents in terms of homes sold in Southern Utah for the past 10 years, and she believes the key to her success in real estate is focusing more on relationships than numbers.

“Regardless of the price of the home that they’re selling, I’ll bring a luxury selling experience to help them get the highest value,” she said.

Richeson takes pride in the relationships she has built with many local agents over the years. Her clients often become friends, she said, and reach out to her time and again as they begin searching for the house that will fit the next stage of their journey – from newlyweds moving in together and growing a family to empty-nesters and retirees downsizing.

Southern Utah’s lifestyle drew Richeson and her husband to the area. When he retired from the Air Force, they were looking for the right community in which to raise their children. She fell in love with the people, the weather and the opportunities.

Away from the office, Richeson enjoys cycling, camping and other outdoor activities.

This summer, Richeson was voted the community’s favorite real estate agent in the 2020 Best of Southern Utah contest sponsored by Canyon Media. In celebration, she partnered with Cowabunga Bay Waterpark in Las Vegas to give away family ticket packages to lucky listeners of 99.9 KONY Country, Planet 105.1 and 95.9 The Hawk.

“I wanted to say thank you to all the people who voted,” she said.

Looking ahead, Richeson expects demand to continue and inventory to remain tight through at least the end of 2020, creating an exceptionally strong seller’s market. She encourages anyone considering listing their home to take full advantage by employing her vast experience and superior service, always delivered with a personal touch.

“I have the knowledge of what buyers are needing and looking for,” she said, “and also the knowledge of what sellers need to do to prepare their home to get them the best price.”

Browse Richeson’s current listings on her website, or call her at 435-229-0830 to learn more.

