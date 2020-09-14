Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Traffic comes to a standstill Sunday morning following a four-vehicle collision, Virgin River Gorge, Sept. 13, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12-13.

ST. GEORGE —Traffic on southbound Interstate 15 came to a standstill Sunday morning after a four-vehicle collision followed by a three-vehicle collision occurred in the Virgin River Gorge between St. George and Littlefield, Arizona.

ST. GEORGE — St. George ranked in the middle of a top 12 list of safest cities in Utah according to an analysis released last week using data compiled by the FBI.

The analysis was conducted by AdvisorSmith – a research and consulting firm that specializes in compiling data used by business owners to determine the safest cities to open a business, public relations specialist Brenda Franco told St. George News.

NEW YORK (AP) — Children who caught the coronavirus at day cares and a day camp spread it to their relatives, according to a new report that underscores that kids can bring the germ home and infect others.

The study comes as Southern Utah and the state have seen their highest rate of new coronavirus infections since early August.

ST. GEORGE — A local youth football team made the national sports highlights last weekend when a dramatic game-ending play cracked ESPN’s Top 10 plays of the week.

ST. GEORGE — It has been said that horses are the projection of people’s dreams about themselves – strong, powerful and noble. The majestic animal has roamed the west since the Spanish first introduced them to the New World in the 1500s.

