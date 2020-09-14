May 5, 1925 – September 11, 2020

Merl Prince, age 95, passed away on Sept. 11, 2020. Merl was born on May 5, 1925, in New Harmony, Utah, to James Irving Prince and Mary Edna (Russell) Prince. He was the second child, and his siblings included Lola (DeMille), Maureen (Lunt) and Darrell Prince.

Merl was raised on the family farm in New Harmony, where he worked, farmed, hunted and fished. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and trained as a gunner (bombardier) to defend the country in WWII. Merl attended school at the Branch Agricultural College in Cedar City and Utah State Agricultural College (later Utah State University), where he graduated in accounting. Merl also competed in track and field during college and was a gold medalist in the mile relay and 400-yard dash at the 1946 NJCAA track and field championships in California.

As a bus driver for the Utah Park Service, Merl fell in love with Elaine Allred, an employee at Bryce Canyon National Park. They were married on Sept. 15, 1946, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and were sealed in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on October 23, 1947.

Merl sold homes in Northern California for over 30 years before retiring to New Harmony and later to Bloomington.

Merl considered his family to be his greatest accomplishment in life and his lasting source of joy. He is survived by his wife, Elaine, and two of their three children: Pamela (Lee) McCullough, Debra, deceased (Norman) Allan, and Jon (Joni) Prince. They have 14 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

To honor COVID-19 precautions, the family invites the public to attend the funeral via www.zoom.com. Use Meeting ID: 385 876 3050 and use Password: 2Gf7Pv

Family and close friends are invited to attend a viewing and/or the funeral in person at the New Harmony Chapel this Thursday, Sept. 17, at noon. The viewing will take place prior to the funeral from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Face masks and social distancing will be strongly encouraged.

Interment will follow at 1:30 at the New Harmony cemetery.