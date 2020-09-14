‘St. George’ trending on Twitter after Jimmy Kimmel shares viral video of anti-mask protest

Written by Jeff Richards
September 14, 2020
Hundreds attend the Liberty Action Coalition "End the Mask Mandate Rally" at the Washington County School District Office, St. George, Utah, Aug. 21, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Stark, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Although it’s been just over four weeks since hundreds of anti-mask protesters rallied in St. George, the event is still attracting plenty of attention thanks to Twitter.

During last month’s protest, which took place Aug. 21 in front of the Washington County School District offices, various residents, including some affiliated with a group called Liberty Action Coalition, spoke out against Gov. Gary Herbert’s mandate requiring all Utah K-12 students and teachers to wear masks in schools.

See St. George News’ coverage of that event here.

But it was an ABC News report about that same event that was retweeted by Jimmy Kimmel, host of the popular television program Jimmy Kimmel Live! In a Twitter post made earlier on Monday, Kimmel derisively refers to one of the people interviewed in the segment as “the world’s dumbest person.”

The original post and video, made by Twitter user @tommyxtopher, had generated more than 36,000 likes and 4,000 comments by Monday evening, in addition to 8,100 retweets, including Kimmel’s. 

The flurry of activity caused “St. George” to be among the top trending topics on Twitter Monday. Some people apparently thought a new rally had recently taken place, but that was not the case. Following is a selection of some of the latest tweets and reactions:

