‘St. George’ trending on Twitter after Jimmy Kimmel shares viral video of anti-mask protest

Hundreds attend the Liberty Action Coalition "End the Mask Mandate Rally" at the Washington County School District Office, St. George, Utah, Aug. 21, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Stark, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Although it’s been just over four weeks since hundreds of anti-mask protesters rallied in St. George, the event is still attracting plenty of attention thanks to Twitter.

During last month’s protest, which took place Aug. 21 in front of the Washington County School District offices, various residents, including some affiliated with a group called Liberty Action Coalition, spoke out against Gov. Gary Herbert’s mandate requiring all Utah K-12 students and teachers to wear masks in schools.

But it was an ABC News report about that same event that was retweeted by Jimmy Kimmel, host of the popular television program Jimmy Kimmel Live! In a Twitter post made earlier on Monday, Kimmel derisively refers to one of the people interviewed in the segment as “the world’s dumbest person.”

The original post and video, made by Twitter user @tommyxtopher, had generated more than 36,000 likes and 4,000 comments by Monday evening, in addition to 8,100 retweets, including Kimmel’s.

The flurry of activity caused “St. George” to be among the top trending topics on Twitter Monday. Some people apparently thought a new rally had recently taken place, but that was not the case. Following is a selection of some of the latest tweets and reactions:

“Mother nature bats last, and she bats a thousand.”

Dr. Tom Frieden, former CDC Director ‘No more masks’: Hundreds attend anti-mask mandate rally in St. George https://t.co/8yTG4CU5Lb — Jon Sternfeld (@JonSternfeld) September 14, 2020

So proud of the St. George residents who are standing up for freedom. Especially the woman who equates wearing a mask with #GeorgeFloyd saying “I cant breathe.” 🤦‍♂️ #utpol https://t.co/hZz7QqLcpc — Mark Pugsley (@Utahsecurities) September 14, 2020

This is possibly the worst COVID-19 journalism I’ve seen. https://t.co/yYOapE409c St. George, Utah ABC-TV journalist covers COVID protest, “No more masks” — edward m lenert (@lenert) September 14, 2020

It is about time we start standing up. Show me the science behind wearing a mask if you are asymptomatic? Show me?? No sneezing or coughing, show me why I need to wear a mask? ‘No more masks’: Hundreds attend anti-mask mandate rally in St. George https://t.co/9q0aFSgBEf — Kadee Slade (@KT_Made1) September 15, 2020

