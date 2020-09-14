Drucilla Ann Jasper

March 20, 1936 — September 5, 2020

Drucilla “Annie” Ann Jasper, 84, returned home to our heavenly father on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on March 20, 1936, in Salinas, California to William Scammel Barr and Thelma Coila Williamson. She married Bryce Arlin Jasper on June 16, 1958, in Carson City, Nevada.

Annie was the youngest of four children — older brother, William “Bill,” and older sisters, Lee and Jeanie. She was raised mostly in Northern California (Auburn, Oakland and Sacramento).

Annie was in Job’s Daughters where at 17 years of age she earned the title of queen. She then left for college to become a registered nurse. She graduated with an associate degree in the medical field in 1960 from Sacramento City College. She was baptized in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Dec. 24, 1977. She was sealed to Bryce Jasper and their two daughters, Toni and Tina, in the Oakland Temple on June 16, 1979. She has lived in Fresno Oakland, Sacramento and Orangeville and in 1976 she moved to Placerville, California. She then moved in 1997 to Pollock Pines, California in the Sierra Nevada.

Annie has a very strong testimony of Jesus Christ and his teaching. Annie and Bryce then served a mission in Sacramento, California from 2001 to 2003. In 2004 they sold everything they owned and bought a 35-foot motor home and started to travel the country. In 2005, Bryce and Annie found somewhere that finally felt like home, St. George, Utah.

Annie lived a very full life, she was an artist, a published author, and she was a participant in the 2006 Senior Olympics, where she placed third in Speed Walking. She loved the outdoors, dancing, loved to hike. She was very funny and smart and could light up any room she walked into.

Annie enjoyed helping people and loved being a nurse. She wore so many hats during her 51 years of working as an E.R supervisor including in the burn unit, operating nurse, neonatal, I.C.U, critical care nurse, a director of nurses, liaison nurse, a nursing instructor, a nursing home administrator, and also a caretaker.

Annie was happily married to Bryce Jasper for 49 years. Bryce passed away also surrounded by loved ones on Sept. 7, 2007. Annie then remarried Donald Burt from 2014 to 2019. Annie and Don served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Costa Rica.

The last year of Annie’s life she lived with her youngest daughter Tina, who was her caretaker. Anyone who knew Annie would tell you she was not a judgmental person and was kind, caring, and the epitome of a strong women. With her determination and charisma, it helped carve her path as the patriarch to lead the next four generations.

Annie is survived by her daughters: Toni (Boe) Shaffer and Tina Jasper; her grandchildren: Melissa (Austin) Romesberg, Robert (Jamie) Shaffer, Desirae (James) Chapple, Kimberly (Christopher) Housholder, Michelle (Matthew) Lowther, Melinda (Cory) Atack; great-grandchildren: McKenna, Carter, Scarlett, Wyatt, Ethan, Maelie, Bailey, Britany, Kyle, Timothy, Alissa, Jackson, Jayna, Jayson, Tamara, Aaliyah, Daxton and Cameron; and great-great-grandchildren: River and Eric.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Driver, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.