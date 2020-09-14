Ask a Local Expert: What is IV hydration therapy and how can it benefit my health?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you’re looking for a wellness boost, skip the bottle of vitamins. Infusion therapy from Prime IV Hydration & Wellness provides the body with critical nutrients at the cellular level.

“No matter how well you think you eat, your body only benefits from up to 20% of all the nutrients you consume,” said Heidi Neville, regional developer for the Prime IV Hydration St. George clinic.

IV hydration therapy delivers vitamins, minerals and amino acids directly into the bloodstream for maximum absorption. This flood of nutrients allows the body to nourish itself without having to wait for them to pass through the digestive system and liver.

A large portion of the population suffers from nutrient deficiencies and related ailments, Neville said, but even healthy consumers can benefit from IV hydration therapy as a preventative treatment.

“Many people are beginning to use IV therapy to lower the risk of illness before it happens,” she added.

Treatments last between 30 minutes and an hour depending on the infusion. New customers should expect their first appointment to take longer, as Prime IV’s staff will go over their intake forms and discuss their wellness needs.

The St. George clinic has been designed to feel less like a medical office and more like a spa, with zero-gravity massage chairs for VIP guests and first-time customers. Returning customers enjoy luxurious leather recliners.

Customized infusions from Prime IV contain five to nine additives, whereas most competing clinics offer three to five at similar prices, Neville said.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness is located in the Rio Plaza Shopping Center at 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 104 in St. George. Visit their website to learn more.

