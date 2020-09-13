Traffic Alert: Crash closes southbound I-15 in Virgin River Gorge

September 13, 2020
ST. GEORGE — A crash has closed Interstate 15 southbound in the Virgin River Gorge between St. George and Littlefield, Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The injury crash is near mile post 14 and was reported around 11:10 a.m.. It is causing a backup in the gorge.

Motorists are directed to use alternate routes cross into Arizona from Utah, including Old Highway 91.

There is no estimated time on the highway reopening.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed,@ArizonaDOT.

