Local youth football team’s game-winning play makes ESPN’s Top 10

Written by Jeff Richards
September 12, 2020

ST. GEORGE — A local youth football team made the national sports highlights last weekend when a dramatic game-ending play cracked ESPN’s Top 10 plays of the week.

Screenshot from video of game-winning touchdown play, Desert Hills vs. Cedar at Canyon View, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 5, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Mike Brownstein, St. George News / Cedar City News

The Desert Hills seventh-grade football team was playing Cedar at Canyon View High School’s field in Cedar City last Saturday, Sept. 5.

With seconds remaining in the game and Desert Hills behind 13-12, the Thunder had time for one last play. Quarterback Gavin Young scrambled for a bit, then tossed a long pass that was caught by Easton Back, who broke a couple of tackles as he made his way to the end zone for the 18-13 victory.

The play was featured as No. 6 on sports network ESPN’s Top 10 Plays of the Week the following night.

Watch the play unfold in the clip above, courtesy of Desert Hills assistant coach Mike Brownstein, who submitted the video to ESPN.

The Desert Hills seventh-grade team next plays at home Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

