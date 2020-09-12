BYU football schedule grinds to a halt after players test positive for COVID-19

BYU's Tyler Allgeier celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Sept. 7, 2020, in Annapolis, Md. | Photo by Tommy Gilligan, Associated Press, St. George News

PROVO, Utah — The BYU football program has announced that as a result of a “small number” of positive COVID-19 test results and the resulting tracing exposures within the program, a mutual decision was made to postpone the football game on Sept. 19 between Army and BYU.

In a release, the BYU Athletic Department said the decision was made after consultation with the BYU administration, state public health officials and medical advisors, and in coordination with the leadership at Army West Point.

“We appreciate the university administration, state health officials and a variety of medical experts who have helped us navigate these unprecedented times,” said BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe. “While we share the disappointment of everyone involved in the game between BYU and Army, safety as well as the physical and mental well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the opposing team is our top priority.”

Various media reports said as many as five players on the Cougars have tested positive for the coronavirus.

BYU said they and Army will work together to try and reschedule the contest. The Cougars will conduct small-group workouts next week until cleared to resume full-team practices.

BYU’s home opener at LaVell Edwards Stadium against Troy in Provo remains scheduled for Sept. 26.

