Region 9 football scores from Friday night

Crimson Cliffs defensive back Jaylen Walker guards Canyon View receiver Kody Callison, Crimson Cliffs at Canyon View, Sept. 11, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Three Region 9 high school football teams won at home Friday night, with Dixie, Pine View and Snow Canyon each improving to 2-0 in region play. The only road team in the region to taste victory was Crimson Cliffs, with the Mustangs winning 40-7 at Canyon View.

Crimson Cliffs 40, Canyon View 7

At Canyon View, the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs bounced back from last week’s 37-7 home loss to Cedar in a big way, putting up six touchdowns against the Falcons. Crimson Cliffs running back Creed Leonard rushed for four TDs and quarterback Tyler Brown threw for two more. Plagued by penalties and turnovers during the game, Canyon View’s lone score came on a short TD pass from Jake Garrett to Tyler Maine late in the third quarter.

Pine View 55, Cedar 21

At Pine View, quarterback Brayden Bunnell had a big night for the Panthers, completing 29-of-41 passes for 384 yards and four TDs. Cedar trailed 28-14 at halftime and 35-21 after three quarters, but Pine View tacked on three more touchdowns late in the game to win 55-21. Preston Mann and Dominique McKenzie each had over 100 yards receiving for Pine View, with McKenzie catching two touchdown passes. For Cedar, quarterback Jaron Garrett threw two TD passes, one each to Jack Cook and Kolby White, and rushed for another score.

Dixie 13, Desert Hills 0

In a low-scoring contest at Dixie, the Flyers’ Rene Bernal kicked a field goal in each of the first two quarters to take a 6-0 halftime lead. Then, late in the game, Dixie quarterback Bronson Barben threw a TD pass to Joshua Barney to account for the final margin of 13-0. It was Desert Hills’ first scoreless football game since 2011.

Snow Canyon 44, Hurricane 0

At Snow Canyon, the Warriors started off with a safety midway through the first quarter to take a 2-0 lead over the Hurricane Tigers. They then racked up six unanswered TDs, three each during the second and third quarters, to pick up the shutout win. Snow Canyon quarterback Landon Frei completed 16-of-17 passes, including three for touchdowns.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.