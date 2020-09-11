Region 9 boys golf recap: Mustangs extend winning streak at Sky Mountain

HURRICANE — Against the stunning backdrops of the Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane Thursday afternoon, the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs won the weekly Region 9 high school boys golf match for the sixth week in a row.

Crimson Cliffs posted a team score of 291, with freshman Boston Bracken leading the way with a 5-under-par score of 67. It marked the fourth time in six weeks that Bracken had posted the top individual score in the region.

Just one stroke behind him were Jax McMurdie of Dixie and Michael Stirland of Hurricane, who led their respective teams with scores of 68.

Rounding out Crimson’s top four scorers were senior Lucas Schone, who shot a 70, and Zach Felts and Preston Heward, who each had a 77. The Mustangs, who are the defending state 4A champions, remain undefeated this season as well.

Hurricane finished in second place for the second week in a row, with the Tigers posting a team score of 305.

Pine View finished third at 323, Cedar took fourth with 328 and Dixie placed fifth with 330.

Meanwhile, Desert Hills finished sixth, Canyon View was seventh and Snow Canyon was eighth. See the chart below for all of the team scores.

Next week’s Region 9 match is scheduled for Sept. 17 at the new Copper Rock Golf Course in Hurricane.

Region 9 boys golf results, Week 6

Sky Mountain, Sept. 10 (18 holes)

Crimson Cliffs 291 Hurricane 305 Pine View 323 Cedar 328 Dixie 330 Desert Hills 336 Canyon View 351 Snow Canyon 368

