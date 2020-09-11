LDS church announces weekly services can resume as local circumstances allow during pandemic

A Latter-day Saint bishop addresses a congregation. The church attendees are practicing appropriate social distancing during a Sunday worship service. A bishop is a lay leader of a congregation who oversees the well-being of the congregation, location and date unspecified. | Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday that weekly in-person church services can resume immediately as local circumstances allow.

The First Presidency of the church – which consists of church President Russell M. Nelson and his two counselors, Presidents Dallin H. Oaks and Henry B. Eyring – sent a letter to regional church leaders outlining how they may “safely increase engagement in worship and other activities” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to potential in-person services, holding virtual meetings, or a hybrid of the two, are also allowed.

The church has allowed limited in-person church services and members to worship at home through a home-centered program called “Come Follow Me” that rolled out prior to 2020.

Many Latter-day Saints wards, particularly in Utah, are not meeting in person or are holding limited services based on church recommendations and safety guidelines. Certain members, such as those deemed most at risk of complications from the COVID-19 virus, have also opted to continue practicing their faith from home.

Stake conferences – large, multi-ward meetings held annually – can resume in November and may be held virtually or in-person with social distancing measures in place.

“We are grateful for inspired patterns of ministering and home-centered, church-supported efforts that allow the Lord’s work to move forward in current conditions,” the First Presidency wrote in the letter.

The First Presidency also listed four key principles “to help local leaders and members best administer the church”:

Remember members by name and nourish them spiritually.

Strengthen members and help bear their burdens.

Uplift one another and create unity through activities.

Gather members often to fast, pray and speak concerning the welfare of their souls.

Church members are also advised to continue following safety and health guidelines previously given by church leaders.

