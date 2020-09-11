What’s on the Menu: Wing Nutz | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — Locally owned and operated Wing Nutz in the Shoppes at Zion is obviously a popular spot for wings, but the restaurant with the pub-like atmosphere offers eaters more than just tasty chicken wings.

On this episode of “What’s on the Menu,” menu master Sheldon Demke brings his super cool friend Cindy Douglas to the eatery to sample some of the more surprising items – ever hear of the Mother Porker? – on the menu and enjoy the chill ambiance.

This dining duo was not afraid to get a little messy…or indulge in a little karaoke.

Join Sheldon and Cindy for a burger bigger than your face on episode 61 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

When a diner thinks of Wing Nutz, they probably aren’t thinking nachos, but Wing Nutz owner Jasmine Lynn said they actually have really good nachos.

A bed of chips covered in jalapeño peppers, a Southwest blend of black beans and corn, salsa, black olives, sour cream and lots of cheese baked to perfection makes them a crowd pleasing menu item.

“Nachos, they really do it for me,” Demke said.

Next up Demke and Douglas try to wrap their mouths around a burger that might possibly be the biggest Demke said he has ever seen.

The Mother Porker is a juicy burger topped with shredded pork, crispy applewood bacon and melted cheese, plus all the trimmings. It is so big it requires a knife to hold it together, but that didn’t stop Douglas from taking a giant, messy bite out of it.

“Their burger was messy and juicy and loaded with flavor,” she said. “Bacon, burger, it was delicious. I loved it.”

But when all is said and done, Wing Nutz is for wings, so the pair piqued their palates with a bone-in/boneless split combo featuring bone-in wings with a traditional buffalo sauce and boneless wings with Lynn’s favorite chili garlic sauce.

In addition to their menu, Wing Nutz offer a plethora of entertainment options, including large televisions for sports viewing as well as live music and karaoke.

What’s on the Menu: Wing Nutz | Brought to you by Camping World.

Resources

Wing Nutz | Address: 250 Red Cliffs Drive, #24, St. George | Telephone: 435-359-9674 | Hours: Sunday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight | Website.

