March 29, 1948 — September 6, 2020

On the beautiful Sunday evening of Sept. 6, Ross Gary Hess took his final breath to rejoin his mother, father and brother Bart in the heavens above. This reunion was long overdue as Gary had battled the harsh disease of Alzheimer’s for the past four years.

Gary was born March 29, 1948, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Ray and Veniece Hess. He was their first boy in a family of four and always knew he was their favorite. He was a very hard worker at a young age and that quality carried him throughout life. If he started a job, you knew it would be finished perfectly. That was pure satisfaction to him and those he was helping.

Wackerli GMC Cadillac was where Gary built lifetime relationships as Sales Manager. He was honored to earn the Sales Guild Award given to the top 3% of Sales Managers of General Motors/Cadillac throughout the United States.

Gary retired in 2002 to move to the beautiful land of St. George where golfing was his relaxation. He married Tami Hess and together they built an amazing business with Isagenix. They were always a team right up to the end.

Gary is survived by his son, Richard Gabrielle, his daughter, Emily Judy, sisters Linda Ray (Brent) Hampton, Annette (Dale) Cowley, and brother Robert (BJ). He is preceded in death by his brother Bart, his father Ray and mother Veniece.

Gary will be laid to rest Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Marysvale, Utah. Funeral services will be held in the Marysvale Ward Chapel at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com