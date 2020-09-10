June 19, 1935 — September 5, 2020

Francis Dean Bushar, 85, returned to heaven on Sept. 5, 2020, as the result of an ATV accident while taking his sweetheart on one last adventure.

Dean was born June 19, 1935, in Enterprise Utah, to Jacob Bushar and Hannah Fish Bushar. He met his eternal sweetheart, Helen Ann Johnson, and was married on Aug. 11, 1962, in the St. George LDS temple.

Dean served honorably in the Army as a mechanic and was stationed in Germany shortly after the Korean War. Anyone who knew Dean knows he was a hard worker with an entrepreneurial spirit. He ran two businesses and continued working until the day he died. He was known to be an honest, fair, and hardworking man.

He and his wife, Ann, worked in the St. George LDS Temple kitchen for many years. One of his proudest accomplishments was the 1 million names he indexed for temple work. Dean was a member of the American Legion, serving as Post Commander for two years. He had a great love for his community. You could catch Dean cheering on the Enterprise Wolves at all of their sporting events.

He left his mark on a countless number of people. It would be near impossible to find anyone who wouldn’t have a huge smile accompanied by a funny story when they’d speak of him. Dean was his own early warning device. Everyone knew when he was around, with his off-key singing and signature sayings. Dean could always find a way to tease anyone he met. He somehow knew how to make you feel so loved while teasing you at the same time. His carefree attitude drew people closer to him. Dean spent his last years caring for his wife, Ann, as she dealt with dementia. The love he had for her was immeasurable. He loved his hometown, his country and his family.

Dean is survived by his wife, Helen Ann; his seven children, DeAnn Muñoz, Larine Truman, Lucinda Cowan (Tyler), Bryan Bushar (Teresa), Scott Bushar (Selma), David Bushar (Rebecca), Rachelle Moody (Brenden); and his sister, Delma Bushar Paxman. He and Ann were also blessed with 25 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jacob Bushar and Hannah Fish Bushar; and his siblings, Josephine Simkins (June), Zelma Bushar, Marzina Bushar, Gregor Bushar (Colleen), Frank Bushar (Barbara), Robert Paxman, and Joseph Lynn Bushar.

He is loved and missed by so many.

The viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 11 from 6-8 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9-11 a.m. The Funeral will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 11:30 a.m. All services will be located at the Enterprise Stake Center, 80 S. Center St. Enterprise, Utah (outside at the pavilion). Arrangements have been made thru Hughes Mortuary (435) 674-5000.