‘The data doesn’t justify it’: Governor denies Washington, Iron counties request to move to green coronavirus risk level

ST. GEORGE — Gov. Gary Herbert has denied a request from local leaders and the Southwest Utah Public Health Department to move Washington and Iron counties into the green recommended restrictions level for the coronavirus.

In response to a question from St. George News, Herbert said while he prefers to listen to where local leaders want to go for their jurisdictions, their requests still have to be backed up by data.

Herbert said the request sent last Friday by the Washington County Commission and backed by the local health department was denied because he said the rate of infections in Washington and Iron counties has still not stabilized for a long period of time.

“That’s a little hard to do if the data doesn’t justify it. So it’s not a matter of just making the request. It’s also having data to back it up that includes the local health department and their region, and then that’s reviewed by the state health department based on the protocols,” Herbert said. “Washington County and Iron County, for example, are getting close, but there’s a few areas of transmission rates that are a little bit too high.”

A move to green would allow for gatherings of any number and end any recommended restrictions in local businesses as far as the number of patrons and distancing, leaving just precautions for those who are high-risk.

While denying Washington and Iron counties, the governor did grant requests from Box Elder and Carbon counties to move to green Thursday.

After showing a slight uptick in the first week of September, the infection rate in Washington and Iron counties is on a downward trend, according to the Southwest Utah Public Health Department.

This week, new infections are down 29% in Washington County (from 15.7 cases per day to 11.1) and 39% in Iron County (from 5.9 to 3.6). Washington County has had two days in the single-digits for new cases this week, while Iron County has had two days with no new cases at all.

Hospitalizations have remained steady this month with seven local people presently hospitalized for the virus, while there have been two deaths in Washington County in the last two days.

While he said the two counties are close to being stabilized, Herbert has said in the past that he has been looking for at least 14 days of steady numbers. As he announced plans for the direction the state takes in the fall to deal with the virus, he also said there are too many factors that make this the wrong time to lessen recommended restrictions in the two counties.

“We are also in a kind of a tenuous time with schools coming back into session. And so, what does that get impact as well as we all start getting into the fall months where people will start traveling to the southern part of our state for vacation time. And so that causes a little bit of pause and we want to be a little bit cautionary about that,” Herbert said. “What we don’t want to do is move to a green category and then have to come back later on and move back to a yellow category.”

This is a developing story.

Southern Utah coronavirus count (as of Sept. 10, 2020, seven-day average in parentheses)

Positive COVID-19 tests: 3,774 (15.7 new infections per day in seven days, dropping)

Washington County: 2,938 (11.1 per day, dropping)

Iron County: 685 (3.6 per day, dropping)

Kane County: 72 (1.0 per day, rising)

Garfield County: 46 (0 per day, steady)

Beaver County: 33 (0 per day, steady)

Deaths: 29 (0.3 per day, rising)

Washington County: 24 (1 new)

Iron County: 2

Garfield County: 2

Kane County: 1

Hospitalized: 7 (rising)

Recovered: 3,422

Current Utah seven-day average: 381 (dropping)

