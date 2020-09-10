Vacancy remains on Apple Valley Town Council after member resigns

Apple Valley welcome sign as seen from SR-59, Apple Valley, Utah, date unspecified | Image courtesy of Google Maps, St. George News

APPLE VALLEY — A vacancy remains on the Apple Valley Town Council with no applicants to fill it after a council member resigned toward the end of August.

The seat has been open since August 20, when Mayor Marty Lisonbee received notification that council member Denny Bass was resigning, according to a posting on the town website.

In addition to serving on the Town Council, Bass has served Apple Valley in other capacities through the years. He was a former fire chief and the first chairman on the Water Board for the town of Apple Valley.

St. George News contacted Bass to find out about his resignation and was told to “call the mayor and ask him why.”

“He’ll tell you. Maybe. … I really don’t want to get into it,” he said. “There were some issues there.”

Lisonbee told St. George News that he didn’t understand why Bass resigned.

“He and I had a conversation, and then he sent over a letter of resignation,” he said. “I have no idea why because it wasn’t talked about that he should resign at all. It wasn’t even part of the dialogue. We were talking about other things, and then all the sudden he resigned.”

Lisonbee said this is something that happens with those who serve as volunteers for the community. After a while, they get exhausted.

“When you have people just complaining about everything you’re doing as a volunteer, it gets a little bit taxing at times,” he said. “But I have no idea why he resigned. It sure wasn’t anything I asked him to do, that’s for sure.”

He said Bass has been one of his many allies and someone for whom he has a lot of respect, adding that he’s grateful for all the volunteers they get because there can be tough days.

Lisonbee said he has not seen any applications for the vacancy as of Wednesday morning.

The town is also open to applicants for finance director following the recent resignation of Ben Billingsley, who is leaving to take a new position.

“He got a great job offer,” Lisonbee said. “I’m happy for him, and we’re looking for someone to replace him. But he’ll continue helping us through the transition. He’s not leaving as a disgruntled employee.”

Lisonbee said he knew Billingsley was overqualified for Apple Valley.

“I knew it was a matter of time that someone would snap him up.”

St. George News also asked Lisonbee about reports that he had announced his own resignation last week, but he told St. George News that that isn’t true.

“I heard that rumor too,” he said. “No, that hasn’t happened.”

When asked if he planned to resign, Lisonbee said, “I don’t have any plans today.”

The town of Apple Valley will remain open for applications to fill the seat for Town Council member. The deadline for applications is Monday, and the appointment will end Jan. 3, 2022.

