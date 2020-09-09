TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Sep. 11-13
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Trash Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Find the Distance: A Jimmie F. Jones Retrospective | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Artist of the Month: Jenna Lineweaver | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-6 p.m. | Chalk Paint® Paint Your Own Piece Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Lunch with the Doc | Admission: Free (RSVP required) | Location: St. George Surgical Center, 676 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Singing Bowl Ceremony | Admission: Free | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive Suite 210, St. George.
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. | Gut Health Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: 1324 S. Sandhill Drive, Washington City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $50 | Location: Cedar Post Pawn of Hurricane, 72 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 6:15-11:30 p.m. | Self Love Club | Admission: Free | Location: Lone Kitten Tattoos, 459 N. 1300 East Suite 1, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. PDT | Spirit Connection with Jo’Anne Smith | Admission: $45 | Location: Virgin River Hotel & Casino, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Pilates Certification | Admission: $995 | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive Suite 210, St. George.
- Sunday, 3-4:30 p.m. | Uplifted Gathering | Admission: Free | Location: Spiral Recording Studios, 879 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Sunday, 6-7:30 p.m. | Kundalini Practice & Gong Meditation | Admission: $25 | Location: Zen Health & Wellness Spa, 296 S. State St., La Verkin.
Entertainment
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Open Mic Night | Admission: Free | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Spirit of Polynesia Luau & Dinner | Admission: $19.99 – $44.99 | Location: O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, 300 W. Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), 7-9 p.m. | Aida – School Edition | Admission: $15 | Location: Broadway Bound, 25 N. 300 West Building C, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), 7:30-10 p.m. | Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat | Admission: $20 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
Family
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Street Dance | Admission: $15 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | The Great American Stampede | Admission: $5-$30 | Location: Iron Ranger Arena, 11 N. Cross Hollow Drive, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Free Comic Book Summer | Admission: Free | Location: The Bead Forest, 41 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, noon to 2:30 p.m. | Paint with Me | Admission: $25 | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #4, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | 9/11 Customer Appreciation BBQ | Admission: Free | Location: Hummel’s Automotive Diagnostics & Repair, 867 E. Factory Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Law Enforcement Appreciation BBQ | Admission: Free | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
Music
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Dick Earl’s Electric Witness | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. | ‘80s Night! Sunset Concert | Admission: $25 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PDT | Neil Morrow & Memphis 54 | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Foxy Grandpa | Admission: Free | Location: The Big Chill, 495 N. State St., La Verkin.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Riverhouse Band | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Austin Gray | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Nightlife/social
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Rally for Hope and Healing | Admission: Free (RSVP required) | Location: Dixie State University Burns Arena, 700 E. 400 South, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at noon | Beyond the Buzz Barbershop Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: Beyond the Buzz, 511 E. St. George Blvd. Suite A, St. George.
- Saturday, 5-8 p.m. PDT | Celebración Hispana | Admission: Free | Location: Hafen Lane Park, 450 W. Hafen Lane, Mesquite.
- Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Vets Helping Vets Poker Run | Admission: $25 | Location: Veterans Park, 200 N. 200 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5:30-8 p.m. | Burgers, Bands & Bikes! | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Red Acre Farm CSA, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Vets Helping Vets Benefit | Admission: $5 | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 10-11:30 a.m. | Plant Swap | Admission: $4.99 | Location: Cheesecake Culture, 245 N. Red Cliffs Drive Suite 5, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. | Hike to Save Red Cliffs! | Admission: Free | Location: Pioneer Hills Trailhead, 10 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. | Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | DSU Student-Athlete Meet & Greet | Admission: Free | Location: Thunder Junction All-Abilities Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. | Fall Wildflowers Hike | Admission: $65 | Location: Zion Human History Museum, Zion National Park.
- Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. | World Extreme Rock Crawling Grand Nationals | Admission: $5-$25 | Location: Three Peaks Recreation Area, West Mid-Valley Road, Cedar City.
