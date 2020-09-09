January 14, 1938 — September 5, 2020

Mona Knight Prisbrey Simmons, age 82, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in St. George, Utah. She was born Jan. 14, 1938, in Las Vegas, Nevada to Orval and Devona Abbott Knight.

Mona married Clark Van Prisbrey May 14, 1957, in St. George, Utah. After Clark’s death, she married Douglas Simmons.

Mona was raised in Bunkerville, Nevada and lived most of her childhood in Homedale, Idaho.

She graduated from Homedale High School before moving to St. George, Utah to attend Dixie College. While attending Dixie College Mona met and married Clark and raised their three children. After leaving the family farm in Homedale to come to Dixie she never lost her hatred and fear of mice! Mona looked forward to her monthly club with her friends visiting and playing cards.

Mona worked at various places including Safeway, Brown Hale Insurance and ended her career at Reber Investment followed by extensive traveling while she was married to Doug.

Mona is survived by her children, daughter Cindy (Roger) Bundy, Washington, Utah, Mimi (Arthur) Douglas, San Antonio, Texas, Kelton (Kelli) Prisbrey, St. George, Utah, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren. Sister Alice (Clark) Levanger, Brother Ray (Vanae) Knight.

Preceded in death by her parents Orval and Devona Knight, Brother Ralph Knight (Patti) Knight and sister Solinda (Greg) Christoffersen, her husband’s Clark Prisbrey and Doug Simmons.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, 10 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. A Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9-9:45 a.m.

Services may be viewed online and will be available up to 90 days after the service, please log in to webcast.funeralrecording.com. Type in the event number 36617 and password MPS2020.

Our family would like to thank the Meadows Memory Care and Dixie Hospice.

A very special thanks to these three amazing women Cody, Cindy and Georgia. Thank you for taking such great care of our mom!

Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com