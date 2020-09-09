DeAnn Lynn Gubler

February 5, 1938 — September 5, 2020

DeAnn Gubler returned home to her Heavenly Father on Sept. 5, 2020. She was born Feb. 5, 1938, in Panguitch, Utah to Fearl William and Maxine Cameron Lynn. She married Clark Tennyson Gubler on Sept. 25, 1959, in the St. George Temple.

DeAnn was raised in Flagstaff, Arizona until her Junior year in high school when her family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. She had many fond memories of Flagstaff and loved to tell stories of her time there. After her graduation from Las Vegas High School, she came to St. George to attend Dixie College. On her way here, she and her family were driving through Santa Clara and she expressed a desire to live there someday. She met and married Clark while attending college and later moved to Santa Clara fulfilling that desire.

As a young girl, she spent many summers in Panguitch working for her grandparents at their diner. She loved Panguitch and spending time on Cedar mountain, especially for family reunions.

DeAnn loved to read books. She especially loved LDS authors and inspirational books as well as her scriptures. She enjoyed a good nap and staying up late was her thing. She was always calm and carefree and didn’t let a lot of things bother her. Her greatest joy was her large family. She loved her children and many grandchildren dearly and she would do anything she could to help them out and spend time with them.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in various callings including RS President (2x), temple worker, visiting teacher as well as various other callings. She enjoyed serving others and genuinely loved those she served.

DeAnn is survived in life by her children: Ralyn (Phillip) Jessup, Shelli (Kelly) Christensen, Neisa (Glen) Anderson, Sandi (Russ) Imlay, Shawn (Tina) Gubler, and Chris (Julieta) Gubler; 26 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Carol (Alray) Cannon and Debbie (Bill) Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clark T. Gubler; son, Jeffrey Clark Gubler; one great-grandson, Tatum Jacob Christensen; her parents; and a brother, Rick Lynn.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery, 1950 Ancestor Way, Santa Clara, Utah.

Live streaming webcast is available at www.metcalfmortury.com by clicking on the obituary, then click on broadcast at the bottom. Webcast will remain online for 90 days.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.