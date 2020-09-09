SUV engulfed in flames on SR-18 in Diamond Valley

DIAMOND VALLEY — An SUV was burned down to its metal framework at the corner of state Route 18 and Diamond Valley Drive early Wednesday evening, but quick work by a collection of firefighters from three agencies limited the flames to the vehicle and kept it from igniting the surrounding brush.

They also protected the two passengers, including a woman with a walker who was seen struggling next to the vehicle while flames covered the SUV when firefighters arrived.

It was the first fire for the Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue Department’s new Chief Chet Barnes, and he said he couldn’t help but be impressed by the work of his team. The fire, reported around 5:25 p.m., was completely out 30 minutes later.

After the fire was doused, Barnes’ team couldn’t help but want to mark the occasion.

“It’s your first fire, you’ve got to get a picture with it,” one of the firefighters said as they posed for a picture.

“It’s nice to see the firefighters at work,” Barnes said of his volunteer firefighters. “I was really impressed with how quickly they respond to the job. They were professional.”

Barnes also thanked the Diamond Valley Fire Department, which was the first on the scene. A Forest Service fire team also came on to the scene in case the flames moved on to the brush next to the road, but they proved not to be needed.

Utah Highway Patrol also had officers at the scene, directing traffic to continue unimpeded on SR-18.

It was not clear what caused the fire, but it left almost anything that was not metal burned away, leaving only charred, ashen remains among burnt metal.

The two occupants of the vehicle were evaluated and needed no medical treatment, but right when the firefighters arrived, Barnes said it was clear the effort was about keeping the fire from spreading further and protecting the occupants, not saving the vehicle.

“It was fully involved and a total loss upon arrival,” Barnes said. “No injuries and it didn’t extend into the brush or the weeds over there, and so that was really good.”

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.