August 27, 1934 — September 7, 2020

Bruce Robert Wood, 86, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, in the early hours of Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Bruce was born on Aug. 27, 1934, in Evanston, Illinois to Lydia Weber and Emerson Wood. He was raised in Phoenix, Arizona and later moved to the San Francisco, California area at the age of 13. He graduated from El Cerrito High School in 1952.

In his senior year, he was awarded a National Naval Scholarship to the college of his choice. He attended the University of New Mexico where his major was mathematics, and his minors were naval science and archaeology. Upon graduation, he was assigned to the aircraft carrier the USS Boxer and completed his Naval career on the USS Shangri-La. After leaving the Navy, Bruce completed a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of San Francisco. He was then offered a position with the Navy as a civilian scientist in San Diego, California, where he worked for 29 years.

On June 24, 1961, he married his sweetheart, Marilyn Bradburn, in Redwood City, California. Later, on their 15th wedding anniversary, they were sealed for time and all eternity, with their young family, in the Los Angeles LDS temple after converting to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bruce was a wonderful loving husband and father, who cared deeply for his family and always put them first. He loved participating with his children in scouts, science fairs, church activities and all their interests. He enjoyed his time as a temple worker in the San Diego LDS temple.

After retirement, Bruce and his wife moved to Ivins, Utah where he enjoyed traveling throughout the state and spending time with his grandchildren. He had a special interest and ability for genealogy and researched and recorded thousands of names for his family lineage.

Bruce is survived by his eternal companion, Marilyn, his children Wendy (Gary) Wheeler, Kurt Wood, Jennifer (Jayson) Marchant, his eight grandchildren Mark (Katy) Wheeler, Daniel Wheeler, Rachael (Derrick) Wheat, Katie Wheeler, Henry Wood, Alec Marchant, Aubrey Marchant, and Aidan Marchant, and three great-grandchildren John Vianney Wheeler, Natalie Wheeler, and Juliette Wheeler, his sister Charlotte Wood Severin, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his older sister, Barbara Klein.

His family wishes to thank Dixie Home Rehab and Hospice for the excellent and loving end of life care he received. A private memorial service for his immediate family is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations should be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in Bruce’s name.

