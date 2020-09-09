Dreaming about better sleep? Try these tips from Best Mattress and experience the difference

Stock image, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Great sleep tonight can lead to better health tomorrow. As Southern Utah’s sleep specialists since 2008, the experts at Best Mattress are dedicated to helping customers achieve the deeply restorative rest they’ve been dreaming about.

“Our sleep specialists are trained to help you select a mattress that will give you the proper support and spinal alignment,” Best Mattress general manager Joe Graziano said. “They also will find a mattress that will relieve pressure in your body.”

Unlocking deep sleep

Research indicates that up to 68% of Americans have difficulty falling asleep at least once a week. And even when they’re sleeping, they may not be able to reach a revitalizing deep sleep state unless they’re truly comfortable in bed.

Graziano said if a mattress doesn’t support the body sufficiently, sleep may be disrupted frequently by back and hip pain and tingly hands. On the other hand, too much firmness can lead to waking up with soreness and pressure in the joints.

Within the three main mattress categories – foam, adjustable and innerspring – are countless variations of size, thickness, material and features. Weight, sleeping position, temperature comfort and partner preferences are among the factors that must be taken into consideration when shopping for the ideal mattress.

The magic numbers

Most adults require seven to nine hours of sleep regularly to perform their best. Studies have shown that less than 25% of each night is spent in rapid eye movement sleep, a state of deep rest essential to brain and body health.

“All sleep is important, but deep sleep is where your body repairs and regrows tissues, builds muscle and strengthens your immune system,” Graziano said. “REM sleep is important for your brain function and helps with learning, memory and your mood.”

Eight hours of quality rest can provide 62-110 minutes of REM sleep. During this time, the brain undergoes detoxification while the body recovers from the day’s demands.

On average, a new mattress is a seven-year investment. That’s 2,555 nights that can make or break a sleeper’s health.

Good habits make all the difference

Routine is key in the search for better sleep. The sleep specialists at Best Mattress recommend setting a realistic regular bedtime and making a conscious effort to begin winding down a couple of hours prior.

Consuming caffeine, alcohol or nicotine at night can have a negative impact on sleep quality. Some foods also affect sleep more than others.

“Eating sugars and saturated fats through the day will keep you in a lighter, less restorative sleep,” Graziano said, adding that because food of any kind gives the body an energy boost, eating within two hours of bedtime should be avoided.

Daily exercise greatly improves sleep quality; the more vigorous the exercise, the deeper the sleep, Graziano said. But going for a run or walk too late may cause the opposite effect desired by keeping the brain and body stimulated when it’s time to rest.

Screen use disrupts the production of the sleep hormone melatonin, so turn off the television and put smartphones and tablets away. A bedroom should be a soothing, tranquil environment free of distractions.

A bed for every body

Sleeping preferences are highly individual, and how people spend most of their night is key when selecting a mattress. Different beds are built to accommodate different bodies and different needs.

Back sleepers: Require support that can be felt evenly along the length of their body. Memory foam mattresses are ideal, as the material contours to the spine.

Side sleepers: Likely to experience discomfort in the hips and shoulders from an unsupportive mattress. The sleep specialists at Best Mattress recommend a medium-soft mattress with cushioning that conforms to the body’s curves and relieves pressure.

Stomach sleepers: Most pressure applied to their torso. A mattress with too little support will cause the spine to curve and may lead to lower back pain; beds within the medium to firm range are best.

Graziano said Best Mattress has the only showrooms in Southern Utah where shoppers can compare beds from Tempur-Pedic, Instant Comfort, Posh + Lavish, Serta, Sealy, Stearns & Foster and others.

“At Best Mattress, your sleep and you matter to us,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons why we’ve selected the products we have. We carry all the technologies, so it makes it easy for you to shop with us.”

Best Mattress began serving the Las Vegas community in 1994 and has since grown to 23 locations in Nevada and Southern Utah. Promising guaranteed low prices and unbeatable customer service, their selection of mattresses, bases and foundations, bed frames, bedding, pillows and other accessories ensures quality sleep is no longer just a dream.

To speak with a sleep specialist today, call 877-759-8155 or visit their website for more information.

