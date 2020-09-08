Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected in Cedar City, surrounding area

Photo by tbgrant/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A hard freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of southwest Utah, including Cedar City.

The hard freeze warning, which anticipates sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees throughout the area, will be in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A wind advisory is also still in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, which warns residents that north winds of 25-35 mph and gusts of up to 55 mph are possible in Washington, Iron, Beaver, Kane and Garfield counties.

Strong gusty crosswinds are expected along east-west oriented roadways, including but not limited to the U.S. Route 6 corridor, state Route 21 and state Route 56. Travel difficulties are expected from these crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles.

The Farmer’s Almanac recommends the following in preparation for freezing conditions:

If a frost is predicted, cover your plants, both to retain as much soil heat and moisture as possible and to protect them against strong winds, which can hasten drying and cooling. You can use newspapers, baskets, tarps, straw and other materials to cover your plants. Cover the whole plant before sunset to trap any remaining heat. Be sure to anchor lightweight coverings to prevent them from blowing away.

Keep the soil moist by watering your plants the day a frost is predicted. Commercial fruit and vegetable growers leave sprinklers on all night to cover plants with water. As the water freezes, it releases heat, protecting the plants, even though they’re covered by ice. To prevent damage, the sprinklers need to run continuously as long as temperatures remain below freezing.

