Kyle Parras

August 31, 1994 — August 22, 2020

Kyle Anthony Parras, 25 years old, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 22, 2020, in New Mexico due to severe dehydration and heatstroke.

Kyle was born to Jerry and Cyndi Parras on Aug. 31, 1994, in St George, Utah. His favorite sports were football, baseball and basketball. He played little league baseball from ages 10-14 years old staring with T-ball at age 7.

Kyle also enjoyed his time in the boy scouts and had fun with all their activities and earning several badges. He loved his video games and music sharing the love for the Red-Hot Chili Peppers with his brother Jordan. Kyle enjoyed fishing with his friends but caught his first fish with his dad.

Kyle attended Santa Clara Elementary, Snow Canyon Middle School and Snow Canyon High School graduating in 2013. Kyle spent the last four years in Albuquerque, New Mexico getting to know his many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kyle is survived by his parents, Jerry and Cyndi Parras. His sister Rebecca Jacobs (Casey) His nieces Madison Thiel, Carter Thiel and nephew Linkoln Thiel.

He is also survived by his girlfriend Judy Mora (New Mexico) who he loved very much. Along with many Aunts, Uncles and cousins in California, New Mexico, Oregon and Virginia. He is also survived by his many friends he has known throughout the years.

Kyle now joins his brother Jordan who preceded him in death in 2011. He is also preceded in death by his grammy (Janet), his grandfather (Jerry), his great-grandma (Joice) and his grandma Flora.

A funeral service will take place at Spilsbury Mortuary on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. prior to a viewing at noon. There will also be a viewing held Friday, Sept.11, 2020, from 5-7 p.m.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.