Man dies after hit-and-run incident in Cedar City parking lot; suspect still at large

Responders at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run incident in a parking lot, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Police are on the lookout for a man suspected of intentionally hitting and killing another man with his car Monday night in the Home Depot parking lot in Cedar City.

The incident occurred at approximately 7 p.m. in the northeast corner of the parking lot at 1518 Providence Center Drive.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock told Cedar City News investigators believe the 37-year-old man was intentionally struck or run over by another man.

The man, who has not yet been identified by authorities pending notification of family, was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance from the parking lot at approximately 7:30 p.m. and was taken to Cedar City Hospital. Although an Intermountain Life Flight helicopter was dispatched and did respond, Pollock said the man “succumbed to his wounds” a short time after arrival at Cedar City Hospital.

The suspect remains at large as of Tuesday morning, he added. The man was wearing a bandanna over his face at the time of the incident and was driving an older model gray Dodge Stratus with no license plate.

“The right rear passenger tire appears to either be missing the hubcap or it’s using a spare,” Pollock said of the Stratus, adding that it may also have some front-end damage. The vehicle in question was seen in a surveillance photo provided to the police department.

“We’re asking the public to contact us if they observe this vehicle,” Pollock said, asking people to either call 911 or the police department’s office number at 435-586-2956.

Although the circumstances that led up to the incident are not yet known, witnesses at the scene said they overheard the men arguing beforehand and said the car drove up onto an adjacent sidewalk and curb before speeding away.

The Cedar City Police Department extended its sympathies to the victim’s family for their loss in a news release issued by the department Tuesday morning.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” the release added, “and we will release more information as it becomes available.”

This is a developing story.

