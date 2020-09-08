Police release details, seek information from public after man arrested in connection with his mother’s homicide

ST. GEORGE — Additional information has been released about a man arrested Saturday following a pursuit in Cedar City, the primary person of interest in connection with an investigation into the homicide of his 73-year-old mother — an investigation the police are asking the public’s help to resolve.

Joshua James Glover, 32, who was being sought by authorities in connection with the homicide of his mother, Kay Gosewisch, was arrested after a short high-speed pursuit with police in Cedar City Saturday, according to a statement released by the Cedar City Police Department Tuesday.

The homicide case police were seeking Glover in relation to was opened Aug. 18 when police received a call regarding suspicious activity involving Gosewisch’s bank account. The activity reportedly involved her son, Glover, who was allegedly attempting to withdraw several thousand dollars from her account. When the woman’s property on Cedarwood Terrace in Cedar City was searched, the woman’s remains were found and later sent to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsy, according to a press release issued by the Cedar City Police Department last week.

During Saturday’s incident, the suspect reportedly fled while police were conducting a high-risk traffic stop. After crashing into a police patrol unit, the suspect was apprehended in the backyard of a residence minutes later. Glover was then booked into the Iron County Jail on multiple charges, including felony evading, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and traffic infractions, along with active warrants for weapons and drug charges.

One active warrant involved a possession of a stolen credit card charge that was filed Sept. 4, a card that belonged to the suspect’s mother, Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock told St. George News.

That card was associated with suspicious banking activity reported on the woman’s account Aug. 18, when the Cedar City Police Department received a call stating that her son, Glover, was attempting to withdraw money from her account.

Officers then responded to State Bank of Southern Utah on Main Street in Cedar City, where Gosewisch’s accounts are held. Officers arrived to learn from the branch manager that she had not been seen or heard from since March or April, which he said was “very unusual for her to not come into the bank,” according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the warrant.

The manager also said that in her absence, her son, Glover, had been accessing Gosewisch’s bank account for quite some time, making multiple ATM withdrawals, which he also said was unusual. He also said the account balance had been reduced significantly in recent months, well below the average balance she typically keept in her account.

Surveillance footage from Aug. 3 showed Glover at the bank’s ATM where he withdrew cash using his mother’s bank card. Officers also learned that Glover would withdraw $300 each time and would make multiple transactions per day. During the month of July, the report states, he made 23 withdrawals of $300, totaling more than $6,900 in a single month.

Four days later, Glover went to the bank and allegedly attempted to withdraw $5,000 from his mother’s account. When asked, he told the bank manager his mother was at home, which is when the manager told Glover the bank could not release any funds from the account unless Gosewisch was present. Grover left, saying he would return with his mother but failed to do so.

Since then, the Cedar City Police investigations division has followed up on the suspicious banking activity and found that multiple checks that were allegedly written to Glover from his mother appeared to have been forged, as the signature did not match the handwriting sample provided to police.

Moreover, detectives also learned that the woman’s utilities were past due and her bills were not being paid. They say the bank activity “seems to show that Joshua Glover has used the money for himself,” and that Gosewisch has not accessed the account since April.

On Tuesday, Pollock said Glover is “the only person of interest” in the homicide case at this point.

He also said the department has received numerous tips from the public that have helped investigators tremendously, adding they are still seeking information that can assist in the investigation.

“We’ll take anything we can get at this point,” Pollock said.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the case is being asked to call the Cedar City Police Department at 435-586-2956.

