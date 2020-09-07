Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

L-R: Braden Bringhurst shares the excitement he and he friends Devon Dickson and Stuart Baker had in being able to launch their Fill Drinks subscription service with their first Coca-Cola Freestyle machine at the Brooks’ Stop convenience store on the Dixie State University campus, Sep. 3, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 5-6.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — A Washington City man was arrested and indicted on multiple charges for using his position and authority in a Hurricane company to solicit and obtain kickbacks for his personal benefit, according to a federal indictment unsealed Friday morning.

CEDAR CITY — Two crashes minutes apart Saturday afternoon caused major congestion along northbound Interstate 15 north of Cedar City for approximately two hours.

ST. GEORGE — An argument on the porch of an apartment complex escalated into an altercation when a suspect returned with a 2-foot long machete Monday evening, police say.

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of eight Utahns have filed a lawsuit against Governor Gary Herbert and the Utah Department of Health due to the state’s executive order mandating children wear masks at school.

ST. GEORGE — While having lunch at Dixie State University over a year ago, three students came up with an idea for a business venture based around making soft drinks more affordable for students, particularly ones who consume the carbonated concoctions on a seemingly daily basis.

