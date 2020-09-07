Photo gallery: Iron County Fair Parade livens up Labor Day in Parowan

Iron County Fair Parade, Parowan, Utah, Sept. 7, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

PAROWAN — Hundreds of people lined Parowan’s Main Street Monday as the Iron County Fair parade made its way through town.

From the flag-carrying color guard at the beginning to the wailing fire engines at the end, there was plenty to see and celebrate.

The parade capped off a weekend filled with Iron County Fair festivities, including exhibits, carnival rides, a rodeo, a car show and more.

Check out some of the spectacle and pageantry of the parade in the Cedar City News photo gallery below:

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

