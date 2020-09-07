Suspect wanted for questioning in connection with his mother’s homicide arrested in Cedar City following pursuit

Joshua James Glover, 32, of Cedar City, booking photo taken in Iron County, Utah, Sept. 5, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Iron County Sheriff's Office, Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A suspect wanted in connection with a homicide investigation was arrested in the backyard of a residence in Cedar City Saturday after a high-speed pursuit with police.

Joshua James Glover, 32, who was being sought by authorities in connection with the homicide of his mother, 73-year-old Kay Gosewisch, was arrested Saturday in Cedar City following a pursuit.

The incident was set in motion when officers received a tip that Glover was at the Smith’s in Cedar City. When officers arrived, they located the vehicle the suspect was reportedly driving leaving the store and conducted a traffic stop near 550 S. Main Street.

Officers approached the vehicle while repeatedly shouting commands at Glover to turn the car off. But instead, the suspect allegedly put the car in drive and sped off at a high rate of speed with police in pursuit.

According to the police report, Glover was driving recklessly through rough residential streets, running a number of stop signs as he continued at speeds in excess of 70 mph in a 25 mph speed zone.

Shortly thereafter, the Oldsmobile the suspect was driving struck a police vehicle, disabling both cars. The suspect then jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Glover jumped a fence and was apprehended by police as he attempted to flee through the backyard of a residence.

Glover was taken into custody and transported to Iron County Jail on the warrants.

The homicide case police were seeking Glover in relation to was opened Aug. 18 when police received a call regarding suspicious activity involving Gosewisch’s bank account. The activity reportedly involved her son, Glover, who was allegedly attempting to withdraw several thousand dollars from her account, according to a press release issued by the Cedar City Police Department last week.

Officers went back to the home to conduct a welfare check and noticed Gosewisch’s vehicle in the driveway, but no one answered the door. During a neighborhood canvass, officers learned that she may have gone to Washington state or to Nevada to tend to a family member.

It would be two more visits to the house before a search warrant was obtained. When they entered and searched the property in the 500 South block of Cedarwood Terrace in Cedar City, the woman’s remains were found. The body was subsequently sent to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsy to confirm her identity and determine the cause of death.

Following Saturday’s pursuit, officers submitted a request for Glover to be held in jail without bail as he is a suspect in a homicide investigation and would constitute a substantial danger to the community, the bail request states.

The suspect would also likely flee the jurisdiction of the court if released on bond.

Moreover, the suspect’s reckless disregard for traffic safety on city streets “has shown that he is a flight risk in his attempt to evade officers and avoid arrest,” the officer noted in the request, adding that Glove also failed to appear in court on an unrelated case just days before the incident Saturday and had 25,000 in active warrants for his arrest.

The request was approved and signed by District Judge Keith C. Barnes on Monday, which states that Glover “is to be held without bail.” He remains in custody as this report publishes.

