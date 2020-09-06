Traffic Alert UPDATED: Southern Parkway reopened after small brush fire north of St. George Airport

September 6, 2020
ST. GEORGE — A small brush fire that started Sunday evening about three miles north of St. George Airport closed both directions of state Route 7, the Southern Parkway, near the Washington Dam Road exit for about 40 minutes.

Updated Sept. 6, 8 p.m.: Parkway reopened

According to the Utah Department of Transportation website, the fire, reported around 7 p.m., is near mile post 13 on SR-7.

At around 7:40 p.m., both sides of the parkway were reopened.

 

