Annual 9/11 memorial in Mesquite canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

Photo illustration. | Photo by Greens87, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

MESQUITE — For the first time, the Exchange Club of Mesquite’s annual Remember 9/11 Tribute held in front of City Hall will not be conducted this year in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Each year, in a 45-minute ceremony attended by members of the community, honors are given to first responders, Mesquite Police and Fire & Rescue personnel. There is also a look back on the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and people are asked to look deep within themselves and share the stories of American heroes and lives lost on that fateful day.

But this year, 19 years later, the Exchange Club is asking people to take 45 minutes out of their day to pay tribute in their own way to those who were affected by the terrible events of 9/11 by doing a good turn for a neighbor, or by helping a family remember and understand what happened 19 years ago … or by spending the time in reflection.

The Exchange Club of Mesquite plans to resume this remembrance in front of Mesquite City Hall next year on Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the U.S.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.