June 6, 1944 — September 3, 2020

Jimmie Lloyd Welch 76, passed away Sept.r 3, 2020. Jimmie was born on June 6, 1944 in St. George, Utah at McGregor Hospital to Charles Joshua Welch and Rebbeca Jane Holms Welch Shelley. Jimmie married Karla Jeanne Braswell on Feb. 15, 1964. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George, Utah Temple on July 20, 1965.

Jimmie was raised and educated in St. George, Utah, before moving to Veyo, Utah, where he spent the remainder of his life. He was employed by IFA, Department of Transportation of Utah and Washington County School District Transportation. Jimmie also served as Veyo fire chief, search and rescue deputy, hunter safety instructor, Lions Club president for Cinder Valley, Utah State Board of Education, and Utah State Road Commission.

Jimmie served in the United States Army and National Guard and retired as a Staff Sergeant. Jimmie was proud of his military family.

Jimmie is survived by his children Josh Welch (Alena), Shanna Oldroyd (Trent), Edward Welch (Lisa), Katie Roa Orea (Carlos). Grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sister Dorothy Stermer (Rex) Flagstaff Az., Brothers David Welch (Kathy) St. George, Utah, Larry Shelley ( Lorie) Enterprise Utah, Bert Shelley (Chris) St. George, Utah, sisters-in-law Sharon Welch and Ruth Shelley, and Claudia Bowler (Randy) of West Jordan, Utah.

Jimmie was preceded in death by his loving wife Karal, his parents Josh, Walter and Becky Welch Shelley. His in-laws Claud and Elva Braswell His brothers Charles Welch and Dean Shelley

There will be a viewing on Sept. 8, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. that evening at Spilsbury Mortuary. Graveside Service will be held on Sept. 9, 2020, at 9 am at the Veyo Cemetery.

Their family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Tom Callahan, Dr. Doug Callahan, Kathyrn Wilson and all the Staff at Callahan Clinic for their wonderful care. The family would also like to thank Dr. Todd Parry for keeping dad in good shape for the hunts and to Dr. Foote for the appointments they had to just sit and talk about Front Site.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah, 84770. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.