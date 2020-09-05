Checklist for September yard and garden tasks

FEATURE — Fall is in the air, which may make you want to hang up the rake. Don’t give up just yet, though – you are coming in the home stretch.
Consider these fall tips from the USU Extension Gardeners Almanac. Also included are links for further information.
Fall gardening tips
- Click here if you are interested in saving seeds.
- Learn about how and when to harvest watermelon and cantaloupe.
- For storing potatoes, harvest the tubers once the vines have died down.
- Harvest garlic and onions once the tops have dried down. Allow them to dry for two to three weeks before storing.
- Store potatoes, garlic and onions in a cool, dry location away from apples.
- Fall is the perfect time of year for planting trees and shrubs.
- Go hiking in the hills to enjoy autumn colors.
- Divide crowded, spring-blooming perennials.
- Check pears for ripeness once the fruit twists easily off the tree and seeds are dark colored, allowing them to finish ripening off the tree.
- Early in September, apply slow-release lawn fertilizer to provide a long-lasting effect throughout the fall months.
- As temperatures cool, turfgrass requires minimal irrigation each week. Click here for irrigation needs in your area.
- Plant new lawns or repair insect-damaged or diseased areas with grass seed, allowing four to six weeks for establishment before heavy frosts.
- In compacted sites, aerate with hollow core aerator when turfgrass is actively growing in September and October.
Pests and other problems
- To control raspberry crown borer, use a root drench during late summer to early fall. Click here for more information.
- Learn about what causes bitter pit and other problems in apples.
- Control rust mites in apple and pear trees after fruit is harvested and before leaf drop. Click here for information.
- Box Elder bugs congregate on sunny surfaces during the fall months. Click here to learn about controlling these nuisance pests.
- Monitor for damaging turfgrass insects.
