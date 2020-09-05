Checklist for September yard and garden tasks

Written by or for St. George News
September 5, 2020
Stock image, St. George News

FEATURE — Fall is in the air, which may make you want to hang up the rake. Don’t give up just yet, though – you are coming in the home stretch.

Consider these fall tips from the USU Extension Gardeners Almanac. Also included are links for further information.

Fall gardening tips

  • Click here if you are interested in saving seeds.
  • Learn about how and when to harvest watermelon and cantaloupe.
  • For storing potatoes, harvest the tubers once the vines have died down.
  • Harvest garlic and onions once the tops have dried down. Allow them to dry for two to three weeks before storing.
  • Store potatoes, garlic and onions in a cool, dry location away from apples.
  • Fall is the perfect time of year for planting trees and shrubs.
  • Go hiking in the hills to enjoy autumn colors.
  • Divide crowded, spring-blooming perennials.
  • Check pears for ripeness once the fruit twists easily off the tree and seeds are dark colored, allowing them to finish ripening off the tree.
  • Early in September, apply slow-release lawn fertilizer to provide a long-lasting effect throughout the fall months.
  • As temperatures cool, turfgrass requires minimal irrigation each week. Click here for irrigation needs in your area.
  • Plant new lawns or repair insect-damaged or diseased areas with grass seed, allowing four to six weeks for establishment before heavy frosts.
  • In compacted sites, aerate with hollow core aerator when turfgrass is actively growing in September and October.

Pests and other problems

  • To control raspberry crown borer, use a root drench during late summer to early fall. Click here for more information.
  • Learn about what causes bitter pit and other problems in apples.
  • Control rust mites in apple and pear trees after fruit is harvested and before leaf drop. Click here for information.
  • Box Elder bugs congregate on sunny surfaces during the fall months. Click here to learn about controlling these nuisance pests.
  • Monitor for damaging turfgrass insects.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Press releases and news tips may be sent to news@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!