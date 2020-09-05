Lawsuit filed against governor to end mask mandate in schools

September 5, 2020
Hundreds attend the Liberty Action Coalition "End the Mask Mandate Rally" at the Washington County School District Office, St. George, Utah, Aug. 21, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Stark, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of eight Utahns have filed a lawsuit against Governor Gary Herbert and the Utah Department of Health due to the state’s executive order mandating children wear masks at school.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert walks through the rotunda to a COVID-19 briefing July 30, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. | Photo by Rick Bowmer, Associated Press, St. George News

Morgan Philpot, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, accused Governor Herbert of overstepping his executive power.

“The governor can’t make an executive order that changes the law,” Philpot told FOX13Now. “In states of emergency, it’s even more important that you follow the law, that he be transparent, that he be accountable.”

According to a complaint filed in Utah County, “Plaintiffs’ children are being subjected to mental and emotional abuse at their schools by the Defendants for secretive and undisclosed purposes… Defendants have perpetrated a campaign of false information related to school-age children.”

Throughout the pandemic, Governor Herbert has been very vocal about his reluctance to issue a mask mandate, instead urging people to take personal responsibility in “doing the right thing.”

