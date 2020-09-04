Region 9 football scores from Friday night

Braxton Torres of Cedar runs back a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, Cedar at Crimson Cliffs, Washington City, Utah, Sept. 4, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The regular season kicked off Friday night for the eight Region 9 football teams. All four games were decided by margins of four touchdowns or more with Dixie, Cedar and Pine View all winning decisively on the road and Snow Canyon winning handily at home.

Snow Canyon 49, Canyon View 14

At Snow Canyon, the Warriors faced the Canyon View Falcons in a battle of the region’s only two teams to go undefeated on the preseason. The Warriors scored on the opening kickoff, with Braxton Hickman running it back 99 yards for a TD. Snow Canyon built a 35-7 lead at halftime and coasted to a 49-14 victory.

Cedar 37, Crimson Cliffs 7

At Crimson Cliffs, Cedar’s Charlie Cook made an interception on the Mustangs’ first play from scrimmage, which set up an early field goal. The Reds made two other interceptions in the first half, including one by Braxton Torres that he ran back for a TD. Torres also ran back the opening kickoff of the second half 90 yards for a TD, giving Cedar a 30-0 lead at that point. Crimson Cliffs got on the board with an 11-yard run by Easton Droubay early in the fourth quarter.

Dixie 35, Hurricane 6

At Hurricane, the Dixie Flyers picked up their first win of the season, a 35-6 win over the Tigers. Quarterback Bronson Barben threw two TD passes for Dixie and rushed for two additional scores. Luke Wright scored Hurricane’s lone TD on a 9-yard reception in the first quarter.

Pine View 49, Desert Hills 20

At Desert Hills, the Panthers had a big scoring night, with quarterback Brayden Bunnell passing for more than 200 yards and four TDs. Pine View opened up a 35-14 halftime lead, then stayed comfortably ahead the rest of the way as the Thunder repeatedly struggled with turnovers and other miscues.

