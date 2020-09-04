July 30, 1987 — August 31, 2020

Rulon Lyman Holm passed away in his home Aug. 31, 2020, at the young age of 33, due to heart complications. He was born July 30, 1987, in Hildale, Utah to Richard and Shaunna B Holm. His arrival was welcomed by a large family with many loving brothers and sisters.

From his childhood to now he was lovingly referred to as “Rue.”

His younger years were filled with family outings including trips to the beach, camping, fishing and so much more. He was very attentive, always watching for opportunities to spend time with his loved ones.

Rue worked in the construction industry most of his adult life. This opened many opportunities that took him all over the United States including Idaho, Nevada, California, Alaska and Boston. During these working years, he formed lifelong friendships and enjoyed many adventures and excursions along the way.

Rue lived a life of service, always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need, spending many Saturdays working with family and friends to accomplish projects.

Rue received the greatest fulfillment and joy in spending time with his many nieces and nephews. He had a unique bond with each of them making them feel special. Each one of them knew that they were his favorite.

His departure from this earth leaves a void in our lives and hearts that will never be filled.

Rulon is survived by his parents Richard(Janeel) Holm and Shaunna B Holm, his siblings, Rick, Louis (Anjanette), Michelle, Susannah, Sarah, Jeremiah (Bobbie), Ada, Tawni, Ryan, Lyman (Esther), Lorraine (Les), Nicole, Karmyn, Justin, Logan and Garrett, 22 nephews, 18 nieces, three great-nephews and a large circle of friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl Otto Nathaniel Holm, Louis A. Kelsch and Leona Barlow Kelsch, his brothers Terry, Samuel, Riley, and Brian Holm, his stepsister Monica Bistline, and his nephews Brentin Holm and David Barlow.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m at the Holm Heritage Center, following a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. There will be a viewing on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. Interment will take place in the Isaac W. Carling Memorial Park in Colorado City, Arizona.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com