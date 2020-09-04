Spin e-scooters set to roll back into St. George

Spin e-scooters, St. George, Utah, Oct. 7, 2019 | Photo by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An era of increased mobility will be showcased along St. George streets and trails in the very near future. During Thursday’s St. George City Council meeting, council members unanimously approved the return of Spin e-scooters to St. George.

The city and Spin agreed to a two-year contract with three one-year renewals possible. At the outset, Spin will provide 250 scooters with increases based on demand.

“After a six-month hiatus, we are thrilled to have Spin scooters back in our City,” Marc Mortensen, support services director for the city of St. George, said in a news release. “The Micromobility Review Committee went through an extensive request for proposal process with many great companies and loved what Spin is able to provide. We enjoyed working with them last year and look forward to continuing our relationship with them.”

In March 2019, Spin and the city agreed to a one-year contract to bring e-scooters to St. George for the first time. They became an instant hit. In one year, more than 124,000 scooter rides were taken, with an average of 21 minutes per trip. Users included college students traveling in and around Dixie State University, recreational paved trail users and tourists visiting the downtown area.

“This fits well with our overall active transportation plan as we continue to bolster our infrastructure for active lifestyles,” Mortensen said. “Beyond that, it’s just plain fun to ride these scooters. It’s a great way to get around town — whether for pleasure or the final leg of your commute.”

At no cost to the city of St. George, Spin will also be installing charging hubs with the capability of servicing six scooters each.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the city of St. George as an exclusive scooter provider for at least the next two years,” Alex April, senior government partnerships manager at Spin, said in the release. “Spin commits to working with city staff and local community stakeholders to ensure that Spin scooters and charging stations increase transportation options while reducing congestion and pollution.”

An event to mark the official launch of the Spin scooters is set for Sept. 28 at noon outside the Holland Building on the campus of Dixie State University.

