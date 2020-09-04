Heat advisory warns of ‘dangerously high’ temperatures in Washington County, Zion over weekend

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Southern Utah this weekend.

The warning is in effect from noon Friday through 9 p.m. Sunday across lower Washington County and Zion National Park.

Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of up to 110 degrees are possible.

Extreme heat significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Precautions

According to statistics provided by the National Weather Service, heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer in the U.S. The data shows that heat causes more fatalities per year than floods, lightning, tornadoes and hurricanes combined.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency – call 911.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

