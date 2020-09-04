Distracted driver causes chain-reaction crash on Bluff Street, police say

ST. GEORGE — Police say a driver who was distracted by his cellphone caused a chain-reaction crash on Bluff Street Thursday afternoon.

The incident reportedly occurred just after 2 p.m. on Bluff Street just north of the 500 North intersection.

St. George Police officer Trevor Anderson said the man was driving a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck north on Bluff Street and had just driven through the intersection when he failed to notice that traffic was backed up in his lane.

“The driver in the F-150 was looking down at his phone’s GPS. He looked up and traffic was stopped, and he just rear-ended the truck in front of him,” Anderson told St. George News at the scene.

The ensuing chain reaction involved three other vehicles: the Ford F-150 struck a white Dodge Ram pickup, which in turn hit a black Tesla passenger car, which then bumped into a white Toyota Tundra pickup.

“The Tundra is the least damaged. It was at the front of the line, the last one that got hit,” Anderson said, adding that none of the occupants of any of the vehicles required medical attention.

“Nobody complained of any injuries,” he added. “Everyone had their seat belts on.”

The Ford driver was issued a citation for careless driving, Anderson said.

Northbound traffic on Bluff Street was impacted for nearly an hour by a left-lane closure while police investigated and responders worked to clear the scene.

The Ford and the Tesla were both towed from the scene, but the the driver of the Dodge was able to drive away on his own, despite noticeable damage to both the front and rear of the truck.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.