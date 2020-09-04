What’s on the Menu: TwentyFive Main | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — Stop the presses! There is a commotion going on in downtown St. George. There seems to be some sort of flavor explosion coming from 25 Main Street, and the whole community agrees, it’s the best thing to happen to the Southern Utah food scene.

In this episode of “What’s on the Menu” roving foodie Sheldon Demke takes mild-mannered reporter Hollie Stark to TwentyFive Main café to see if they can get to the bottom of all the hubbub they have been hearing about the quaint downtown restaurant’s amazing food.

Fact: TwentyFive Main is a 2020 Best of Southern Utah Winner for Best Sandwich.

Join Sheldon and Hollie for Southern Utah’s best sandwich at TwentyFive Main on episode 60 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

But first, Demke and Stark dig into a rumor that there is a secret menu item known as the Penne Primavera with in-house creamy Alfredo sauce expertly mixed with flavorful pesto poured over sautéed red onions and red peppers and tossed with broccoli and penne noodles.

It’s a secret worth uncovering.

“You will not be disappointed. Delicious. So good,” Demke said.

Next the intrepid truth finders looked into the myth that spinach can make you stronger as they put forks into TwentyFive Main’s most popular salad.

The Strawberry Poppy salad starts with a bed of fresh spinach and gets piled high with juicy strawberries, almond silvers and blue cheese crumbles. Add a drizzle of creamy poppy seed dressing and, as Stark said, it is a “flavor burst in your mouth.”

And since spinach is basically a super food, Popeye may have been on to something.

The sleuthing friends finished their meals with the Classic Turkey Sandwich. And there was no question about this one. With sliced smoked turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, sprouts, tomatoes, avocado and mayo all smushed between freshly-baked bread, it is no wonder the community voted it Best Sandwich in the 2020 Best of Southern Utah competition.

TwentyFive Main owner and general manager Jason Legg was quick to thank the community both for voting for them in the Best of Southern Utah competition and for supporting them throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The community support during all of this COVID-19 stuff has been very humbling,” Legg said.

Of course a reporter’s job is never done if they don’t have enough sources … of sugar, that is, so Demke and Stark capped off their digging with the cafe’s famously divine cupcakes and a gorgeous chai latte.

“No matter how you eat your cupcakes, you’re guaranteed to love every bite,” Demke said.

And that’s the truth. Send it to print.

What’s on the Menu: TwentyFive Main | Brought to you by Camping World.

Resources

TwentyFive Main | Website | Facebook.

Location | 25 N. Main St., St. George.

Hours | Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday.

Telephone | 435-628-7110.

