2 crashes in the same spot within an hour hold up northbound holiday traffic on I-15

ST. GEORGE — The caravan of RVs and travelers heading to Zion and other spots in the area for the holiday weekend were slowed down by two crashes on northbound Interstate 15 in Washington City that happened yards apart from each other within an hour Friday afternoon.

A set of two skid marks along the right-side wall of I-15 passing the Green Spring Drive entrance provided evidence of what caused additional headaches for drivers heading north.

“It was almost the same spot within 45 minutes,” Utah Highway Patrol trooper Grant Hintze said. “It had to be at this bottleneck on a holiday weekend.”

The first was reported around 3:11 p.m., which had the effect of bringing traffic heading north to a crawl.

The second crash, involving a Saab wagon with a mother and her toddler and a Toyota pick-up at around 4:30 p.m., closed all lanes of northbound 15 for a time and in an hour, limited it to one lane.

As the pieces were being picked up from the Saab, Hintze was still trying to piece together what exactly caused the second incident.

“All I know is it was a two-vehicle collision,” Hintze said.

Along with UHP, the Washington City Fire and Police departments responded to the second incident.

What could be seen was the pickup, driven by what Hintze said was an elderly woman, slammed head-on into the wall on the left side of the freeway.

“She hit the concrete head-on,” Hintze said.

The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital after complaining of chest pains.

The gold Saab was also positioned horizontally on the other side of the freeway, its rear driver’s side crushed. While neither the female driver nor her around 2-year-old daughter were injured, a Washington City firefighter could be seen holding and comforting the shaken child.

By 6 p.m., the second scene was cleared, and the already heavy holiday traffic continued moving forward.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.