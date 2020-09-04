Heidi Berlin turns remodeling dreams into reality at The Flooring Studio

Photo by demaerre / iStock / Getty Images Plus

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As a licensed general contractor, remodeling expert and owner of The Flooring Studio in St. George, Heidi Berlin specializes in breathing new life into living spaces from the ground up.

The Flooring Studio provides everything clients need to turn their dream designs into reality under one roof. Services include interior remodeling for both residential and commercial properties in need of updating or significant restoration after a flood.

“I have a passion for creating living spaces,” Berlin said. “I love design, and I’m very resourceful when it comes to finding a product for a customer that they couldn’t find or didn’t think they could afford. I believe that I can find your dream floor, in your budget.”

The Flooring Studio stocks all types of flooring: tile, carpet, wood, vinyl, laminate and more. Berlin also assists her clients in selecting cabinets, countertops and plumbing fixtures, providing a full-service design experience.

“I’m there from start to finish,” she said. “I don’t just sell you the product and have it delivered.”

Berlin understands how stressful water leaks and flooding emergencies are and the damage they can cause to a home. Whether working directly with the homeowner or navigating an insurance claim, she pledges to be every client’s most vocal advocate.

She remains involved throughout each stage of the remodel, from budget and design to “virtually dust-free” demolition, installation and the final cleaning. She takes pride in her attention to detail and custom finishing work.

“There’s no shortcuts in what we do,” she said. “You don’t step over a penny to make a dollar.”

After a flooding situation, homeowners hope to restore their living space and daily routine to normal as quickly as possible. Berlin said having the right connections to solve problems in a pinch is essential to her success.

“I get to work with the best contractors in Southern Utah,” she said. “I’ve been able to build a team of people who understand the stressful situation of remodeling, and we make it better.”

Carolyn Knight hired Berlin to remodel her newly purchased condominium in Bloomington in 2019, and she contacted her again this spring after a water pipe burst and flooded the kitchen. Knight said although her insurance company selected Berlin’s bid over the restoration company’s contractor, she would have insisted upon The Flooring Studio, regardless.

“We weren’t going to allow anybody in but Heidi,” she said. “She’s honest, and I trust her eye for design and décor. She knew exactly what to do.”

The Flooring Studio showcases Berlin’s 20 years of experience in the flooring industry, which began with a warehouse position at Southwest Tile Supply. She eventually discovered she had an eye for design and a talent for assisting customers in their selections.

Berlin grew up in Ogden and moved to the St. George area as a teenager. She has raised two children as a single mother while building a name for herself as a remodeling expert.

“I have always dreamed of being a business owner,” she said. “In December 2014, I made that dream come true with $800 in my bank account and a maxed-out credit card.”

Today, her showroom in the heart of downtown St. George is open by appointment only so she can personally give each client the time and attention they deserve. She strives to keep overhead low in order to provide a wider selection of flooring options at prices that suit many budgets.

Berlin promises she will never sell a client anything that doesn’t fit their home.

“I care more about the relationship and your experience than making money,” she said. “My philosophy is that the money will come if you take care of the people first.”

